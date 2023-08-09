Two Drones Shot Down Near Moscow, Says Russia

Two Ukrainian drones headed toward Moscow were shot down Wednesday, Russian authorities said, the latest in a surge of drone attacks targeting the capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on the Telegram messaging app that "both [drones] were shot down by air defense," noting that one was downed in the Domodedovo area on the southern outskirts of the city, while the second was shot down in the Minsk highway area, west of the capital.

He added that emergency services were on the ground responding to the incident.

Russia's Defense Ministry said Ukraine was behind the attack.

"Air defense destroyed two unmanned drones," the ministry said, adding there were no reported casualties or damage.