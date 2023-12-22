Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Says Destroyed Ukrainian Drone Targeting Moscow

Russian air defense systems. Russian Defense Ministry

Russian air defense systems have downed a Ukrainian drone approaching Moscow for at least the second time this week, the Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Russian military referred to the afternoon drone incursion as “an attempt by the Kyiv regime to carry out a terrorist attack.”

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the unmanned aircraft was shot down on the outskirts of the city of Podolsk, 50 kilometers south of Moscow.

“There is no damage or injuries at the crash site,” Sobyanin wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

On Tuesday, Sobyanin and the Defense Ministry reported a similar attempted drone attack near Moscow that did not cause damage but forced several airports to ground and reroute flights.

During Friday’s incident, Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport told state media it had temporarily grounded flights.

A near-daily occurrence in Russia’s border regions, drone attacks have periodically targeted Moscow and its surrounding areas throughout the invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian authorities rarely comment on drone attacks within Russian territory.

Ukraine’s Air Force said Friday it had downed 24 out of 28 Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russia overnight.

At least two residents of an apartment building were injured, said Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Read more about: Moscow , Drones , Ukraine war

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $1. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

fresh attacks

Russia Claims 13 Ukrainian Drones Destroyed Over Crimea, Moscow

Russia said it repelled Ukrainian drone attacks over several parts of Crimea, outer Moscow and the Belgorod and Voronezh regions on Sunday.
2 Min read
air defense

Russia Downs Drone Heading for Moscow

There were no casualties or damage, according to initial reports, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.
1 Min read
News Analysis

Drone Attacks on Moscow Pressure Russia Far From the Frontlines

As Kyiv’s counteroffensive has so far failed to make a major breakthrough, it is looking for other tactics to change the course of the war, analysts...
4 Min read
air defense

Russia Says Thwarted Ukrainian Drone Attack Near Moscow

One of the drones was "suppressed by means of electronic warfare" and crashed in the village of Pokrovskoye, located southwest of Moscow.
1 Min read