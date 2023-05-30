Putin Says Ukrainian ‘Terrorist Activity’ Behind Moscow Drone Attack

Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Tuesday’s drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region on “terrorist activity” and called it an attempt to “intimidate” ordinary Russians.

“The Kyiv regime has chosen... the path of attempting to intimidate Russian citizens and striking residential buildings,” the state-run TASS news agency quoted Putin as saying.

“We do not use the same means that are used by Ukrainian bigwigs. Another confirmation of this is the attack on civilian facilities in Moscow," Putin added.

Russia has been accused of numerous deadly attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine and other war crimes in the 15 months since it sent troops into its pro-Western neighbor.

Ukraine has denied involvement in Tuesday's drone attacks.