Ukrainian Drone Attacks on Belgorod Region Injure At Least 16, Governor Says

@belpepel

A series of Ukrainian drone attacks on the Belgorod region over the past day injured at least 16 people, regional authorities said early Wednesday.

Among the injured were a doctor and a paramedic, Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote in a message on Telegram. Eight people were hospitalized, he added.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry said that its forces destroyed 12 drones that Ukraine launched overnight, three of them over the Belgorod region. The ministry reported only the number of drones destroyed, not how many Ukraine launched.

There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Tuesday's attacks came as authorities in the neighboring Kursk region said the body of an Uzbek national was found under the rubble of a hotel that was alleged to have been struck by a Ukrainian rocket over the weekend. Several others were injured in that attack, authorities said.

Reuters contributed reporting.

