Russian Drone, Missile Attacks on Ukraine Kill 2

A late-night Russian strike on the northeastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv killed two people, the region's governor said Friday, as both Moscow and Kyiv reported a wave of overnight aerial attacks.

Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Syniehubov said Russia launched a "series of shelling" attacks on the town of Kupyansk, close to the front lines, late on Thursday night.

"Houses and cars were damaged. A 36-year-old man was rescued from the rubble. A 64-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man died," he wrote on the messaging app Telegram.

A separate missile attack on a residential area in the town of Chuguiv, also in the Kharkiv region, injured seven, the governor added.

"Russians shelled Chuguiv with S-300 air defense systems. It hit the ground in a residential area and smashed windows in a nine-story apartment building," Syniehubov said.