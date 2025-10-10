Putin Praises Trump’s ‘Real Efforts’ Toward Peace, Blasts Nobel Committee

President Vladimir Putin on Friday praised U.S. President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a ceasefire in the Middle East and criticized the Nobel Committee for awarding its peace prize to people he claimed did nothing to deserve it, remarks that appeared aimed at currying favor with Trump, who has grown increasingly cool toward Moscow amid stalled efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Putin told reporters at a press conference in Tajikistan that Trump “is definitely making an effort and working on these issues — on achieving peace and resolving complex international affairs. The clearest example of that is the situation in the Middle East.”

“Whether the current U.S. president deserves the Nobel Prize or not, I don’t know. But he is truly doing a lot to resolve complex crises that have dragged on for years, even decades,” the Kremlin leader added.

He also accused the Nobel Committee of awarding its peace prize to “people who did nothing for peace,” comments that came just hours after the committee announced Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado as this year’s winner of the annual award.

“In my view, those decisions have done enormous damage to the prize’s reputation,” Putin told reporters. Earlier in the day, Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yuri Ushakov had told state media that Moscow would welcome a Nobel win for Trump.