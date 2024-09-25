Forcing Russia Into Peace Would Be ‘Fatal Mistake,’ Kremlin Says

The Kremlin said Wednesday that "forcing" Russia into peace would be a "fatal mistake," rejecting remarks made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations.

Zelensky said Tuesday that Russia could only be forced into peace, and vowed not to negotiate on Moscow's terms to end the conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday that "such a position is a fatal mistake, a systemic mistake."

"It is a profound misconception that will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime," he added. "Russia is in favor of peace, but with the conditions that its stability is ensured and the objectives of the special military operation are fulfilled."

"Without achieving these goals, it is impossible to coerce Russia," Peskov said.