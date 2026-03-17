Moscow Reaffirms Support for Havana After Trump Says He Will Have ‘Honor’ of ‘Taking Cuba’

The Kremlin said Tuesday that Moscow remains committed to helping authorities in Havana after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed he could do “anything I want” with Cuba after a U.S.-imposed oil blockade plunged the island nation into darkness.

“Of course, we are ready to provide all possible assistance, and all these issues are being worked out with our Cuban counterparts,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters during a daily briefing.

He said Moscow and Havana are maintaining “expert and working levels” of contact during the energy crisis.

President Vladimir Putin’s press secretary spoke after Trump on Monday said he believes he would have the “honor of taking Cuba,” which plunged into darkness under a total power blackout linked to the oil embargo.

“Whether I free it, take it, I think I could do anything I want with it… They’re a very weakened nation right now,” Trump told reporters at the White House.

The blackout on Monday resulted from a “complete shutdown of the national grid,” Cuban energy officials said, adding that work had begun to restore power.