Russian Energy Minister Confirms Oil Shipments to Cuba

Energy Minister Sergei Tsivilev confirmed Wednesday that Russia is sending “humanitarian” shipments of oil to Cuba after ship-tracking data earlier appeared to show that at least one tanker had unloaded Russian crude in Havana.

Cuba, which imports around 60% of its energy supply, previously relied on oil sold by Venezuela. Those shipments ended after then-President Nicolás Maduro was captured in a U.S. military raid.

An energy embargo imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump to bring pressure for a change in the island’s political system has compounded years of deep economic crisis and led to more frequent blackouts across the Caribbean nation.

“We are sending humanitarian aid. We are providing humanitarian support,” Tsivilev told reporters.

“Cuba has found itself in a difficult situation as a result of sanctions pressure. That is why we are currently sending humanitarian supplies to Cuba,” he added.