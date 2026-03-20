U.S. Tightens Sanctions Waiver on Russian Oil After Tanker Reportedly Delivers Fuel to Cuba

The United States on Thursday amended its sanctions relief for Russian oil tankers already at sea, saying shipments bound for Cuba and North Korea remain prohibited.

Under an updated general license, Washington continues to allow the sale of Russian crude and petroleum products loaded onto vessels as of March 12, but bars transactions involving Cuba and North Korea, as well as occupied parts of Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury Department issued a waiver last week for the delivery and sale of Russian crude oil and petroleum products loaded onto ships between March 12 and April 11.

Some European leaders have criticized the decision, arguing that it will help the Kremlin fund its invasion of Ukraine.

The original order had only excluded transactions involving Iran.

Thursday’s amendment came after reports emerged that a Russian tanker delivered gasoline to Cuba this month as it grapples with a deepening energy crisis that has caused widespread blackouts in recent days.