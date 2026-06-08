Russia Tells Citizens to Avoid Traveling to Israel After Iranian Attacks

Russia’s Embassy in Tel-Aviv has warned its citizens against traveling to Israel after the country traded fire with Iran earlier on Monday in their first attacks since the United States and Tehran struck a ceasefire deal two months ago.
In a notice issued on Monday, the embassy said Russians currently in Israel should exercise caution and follow instructions from local authorities. It said it had not received any reports of Russians being injured as a result of Iranian rocket attacks.
Russia’s Consulate in Haifa said it would reduce working hours this week by one hour and limit its services to issuing passports, Russian visas and certificates of return to Russia. The Embassy said its consular section in Tel Aviv was operating as usual.
Iran launched a wave of attacks against Israel on Monday in response to ongoing Israeli strikes in Lebanon. Israel attacked central and western Iran in response. The renewal of hostilities threatened to drag the Middle East back into full-scale war.
In the wake of the attacks, U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that “Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting.’”
Shortly after, Iran’s military said it would end its strikes against Israel, but warned that “much more severe and crushing measures” would follow if “acts of aggression and hostility” by the Israel Defense Forces continue, including in southern Lebanon.
According to media reports, Israel also stopped its attacks against Iran at the request of Trump.
Russia is one of Iran’s closest partners. It has repeatedly condemned the U.S.-Israeli war against the Islamic republic as an “unprovoked act of armed aggression.”
In April, President Vladimir Putin welcomed a ceasefire between the United States and Iran, but warned that renewed hostilities would lead to “inevitable and extremely damaging consequences” for both the region and the world.
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