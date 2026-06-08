Khodorkovsky Jailed 10 Years in Absentia Over ‘War Fakes’

A judge in Moscow on Monday sentenced exiled businessman Mikhail Khodorkovsky to 10 years in prison in absentia after finding him guilty of spreading “fakes” about the war in Ukraine.

Prosecutors had accused Khodorkovsky of posting “knowingly false information” on social media about the Russian military’s actions in Ukraine.

The exiled news outlet Mediazona identified those posts as a tweet about the reported number of Russian soldiers killed fighting in the war and a YouTube video about the deadly bombing of a children’s hospital in Kyiv.

Khodorkovsky’s court-appointed lawyer had asked the judge to acquit him on the grounds that foreign media outlets had allegedly misled him into reporting a “deliberate falsehood,” Mediazona reported.

Moscow’s Meshchansky Court on Monday found Khodorkovsky guilty of spreading false information about the Russian army and sentenced him to 10 years in a medium-security prison in absentia.

Khodorkovsky was also banned from managing websites and other online platforms for five years.

Prosecutors had requested a 14-year prison sentence for Khodorkovsky.