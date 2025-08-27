Estonia Jails Russian-Estonian Dual National 3 Years for Espionage

An Estonian court on Tuesday found a Russian-Estonian dual national guilty of passing information to Russian security services and sentenced her to three years in prison.
Prosecutors claimed Erna Moisejeva, 63, had been working with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and provided the intelligence agency with information about Estonian military technology.
She was also accused of passing on details about Estonian police officers and about people living in Russia and working in Estonia.
According to prosecutors, Moisejeva tried to cross the border from Estonia to Russia on foot at least two times, carrying expensive wines in violation of a ban on exporting luxury goods to Russia. She was stopped by customs officers both times.
"Russian security services are mapping the sentiment in Estonian society and the Estonians' attitudes to find new recruits or carry out influence campaigns," state prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said in a statement.
"As a result, even seemingly unimportant information can be crucial, which is why we react resolutely to any anti-Estonian relations and cooperation with Russia's security services," she added.
Taavi Narits, deputy director of Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS), said Estonian businesses employing dual nationals who live in Russia "should be aware of the risks."
"A cheaper workforce does not outweigh endangering the country's security," he said.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.