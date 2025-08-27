Estonia Jails Russian-Estonian Dual National 3 Years for Espionage

An Estonian court on Tuesday found a Russian-Estonian dual national guilty of passing information to Russian security services and sentenced her to three years in prison.

Prosecutors claimed Erna Moisejeva, 63, had been working with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and provided the intelligence agency with information about Estonian military technology.

She was also accused of passing on details about Estonian police officers and about people living in Russia and working in Estonia.

According to prosecutors, Moisejeva tried to cross the border from Estonia to Russia on foot at least two times, carrying expensive wines in violation of a ban on exporting luxury goods to Russia. She was stopped by customs officers both times.