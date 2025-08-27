Support The Moscow Times!
Estonia Jails Russian-Estonian Dual National 3 Years for Espionage

By AFP
Erna Moisejeva. Anni Õnneleid / Delfi Meedia

An Estonian court on Tuesday found a Russian-Estonian dual national guilty of passing information to Russian security services and sentenced her to three years in prison.

Prosecutors claimed Erna Moisejeva, 63, had been working with Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) and provided the intelligence agency with information about Estonian military technology.

She was also accused of passing on details about Estonian police officers and about people living in Russia and working in Estonia.

According to prosecutors, Moisejeva tried to cross the border from Estonia to Russia on foot at least two times, carrying expensive wines in violation of a ban on exporting luxury goods to Russia. She was stopped by customs officers both times.

"Russian security services are mapping the sentiment in Estonian society and the Estonians' attitudes to find new recruits or carry out influence campaigns," state prosecutor Triinu Olev-Aas said in a statement.

"As a result, even seemingly unimportant information can be crucial, which is why we react resolutely to any anti-Estonian relations and cooperation with Russia's security services," she added.

Taavi Narits, deputy director of Estonia's Internal Security Service (ISS), said Estonian businesses employing dual nationals who live in Russia "should be aware of the risks."

"A cheaper workforce does not outweigh endangering the country's security," he said.

