Rail Service Suspended in Parts of Crimea After Deadly Drone Attack on Train

Rail service across parts of annexed Crimea was suspended on Monday following a deadly Ukrainian drone attack on a passenger train locomotive, while a separate strike killed two farm workers in Russia’s Kursk region.
Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-appointed governor of Crimea, said that an assistant train driver was killed and the lead driver was wounded when a drone struck a train traveling from Moscow to Simferopol, the peninsula’s second-largest city.
Aksyonov, who did not specify where the train came under attack, said no passengers were harmed. He said authorities were arranging buses to transport the stranded passengers to their destinations.
The Southern Suburban Passenger Company, which operates rail services on the peninsula, later announced the suspension of rail service along multiple routes to and from Simferopol.
Local media reported that the only remaining rail link from Crimea to the Russian mainland is via the Kerch bridge, with passengers currently being shuttled to the crossing by bus.
Meanwhile, in Russia, Kursk region Governor Alexander Khinshtein said two tractor drivers were killed while they were working in a field in the village of 1-E Panino, located around 80 kilometers (50 miles) from the border with northeastern Ukraine’s Sumy region.
Khinshtein said the attack took place sometime on Sunday, but he did not provide further details.
Between Sunday night and Monday morning, Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 310 Ukrainian drones across Russia and annexed Crimea.
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