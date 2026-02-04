Putin Touts Energy Ties With China After Trump Says India May Halt Russian Oil Imports

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping days after U.S. President Donald Trump said India, the largest buyer of Russia’s seaborne oil, would stop importing Russian crude.

Speaking by video link on Wednesday, Putin described Russia’s energy partnership with China as “strategic” and underscored Beijing’s role as Moscow’s top buyer of oil and gas since the start of the war in Ukraine.

China has purchased more than $230 billion worth of Russian energy since the invasion, according to estimates.

Putin said bilateral trade had seen a “slight decline” last year, including a “correction in indicators,” but stressed that Russia remained “among the leaders in energy supplies to China.”

He added that Moscow was ready to maintain “the closest coordination on global and regional issues.”

The talks came two days after Trump announced he would lower tariffs on Indian goods in exchange for New Delhi halting purchases of Russian oil.

Trump also said Washington could lift additional 25% penalty tariffs imposed over India’s energy cooperation with Moscow.