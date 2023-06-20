China’s Russian Oil Imports Highest Since Ukraine Invasion

Chinese imports of Russian oil surged in May, reaching their highest level since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, Beijing's customs data showed Tuesday.

China imported 9.71 million tons of oil from Russia last month, up from 5.4 million tons in February 2022 and 6.3 million tons in April.

The customs data shows that imports of Russian crude by China have almost doubled since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine last year.