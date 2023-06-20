China’s Russian Oil Imports Highest Since Ukraine Invasion

Chinese imports of Russian oil surged in May, reaching their highest level since Moscow invaded neighboring Ukraine in February 2022, Beijing's customs data showed Tuesday.
China imported 9.71 million tons of oil from Russia last month, up from 5.4 million tons in February 2022 and 6.3 million tons in April.
The customs data shows that imports of Russian crude by China have almost doubled since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine last year.
Overall trade between the two countries in May was worth $20.5 billion, with Chinese imports from Russia totaling $11.3 billion.
In 2022, bilateral trade between China and Russia soared to a record $109 billion, according to customs data.
During a summit in March, Vladimir Putin and his Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to boost bilateral trade to $200 billion in 2023 as they hailed their "no limits" partnership.
Russian energy deliveries to China are expected to grow by 40% this year, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said last month.
Beijing has been criticized by Western countries for refusing to condemn Moscow over the war in Ukraine and for its close strategic partnership with Russia.