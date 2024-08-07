×
Enjoying ad-free content?
Since July 1, 2024, we have disabled all ads to improve your reading experience. This commitment costs us $10,000 a month. Your support can help us fill the gap.
Support us
Our journalism is banned in Russia. We need your help to keep providing you with the truth.
Contribute today

Russia-China Trade Rises by 1.6% So Far in 2024

A commercial seaport in the Russian city of Vladivostok. MT

Russia’s two-way trade with China rose to $136.67 billion between January and July, a 1.6% increase compared to last year, the Kommersant business daily reported Wednesday.

China has emerged as a major economic lifeline for Russia since the West slapped sanctions on Moscow in response to the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Trade between the two countries hit a record high of $240 billion in 2023.

Kommersant, citing Chinese customs data, reported that China exported $61.64 billion worth of goods to Russia in the first seven months of 2024 — down by 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Imports, meanwhile, reached $75.03 billion — up by 3.9%.

After losing access to the lucrative energy market in Europe, Russia has become increasingly dependent on China for exporting its energy commodities.

However, amid the surging trade, threats of U.S. sanctions on Chinese banks have created bottlenecks in cross-border payments between Russia and China due to stricter compliance procedures from Chinese banks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited China in his first foreign trip since re-election in May, with media reporting that he helped ensure payment alternatives amid Western sanctions.

Read more about: Energy , Trade , China

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

main ingredient

Chinese, Turkish Companies Supplying Russia With Key Gunpowder Component

An analysis of customs data by The Moscow Times' Russian service found that shipments of nitrocellulose have surged despite sanctions.
2 Min read
expanding market

Putin Praises 'Unprecedented' Energy Ties with China

The Kremlin seeks to strengthen its Asian partnerships to make up for the loss of the European market.
2 Min read
'No limits' partnership

China’s Russian Oil Imports Highest Since Ukraine Invasion

Customs data shows that imports of Russian crude by China have almost doubled since Moscow invaded its neighbor last year.
2 Min read
dependence risks

Sanctions-Hit Russia Wary of Over-Reliance on Chinese Tech – Bloomberg

Chips, network devices and electronics assessed to be areas of particular vulnerability to Chinese dependence.
2 Min read