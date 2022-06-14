Russia Earned $100B From Energy Exports in 100 Days of War – Research

Russia has earned a likely record $97 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of its war in Ukraine despite heavy sanctions and Europe’s attempts to wean itself off of Russian energy, researchers said this week.

“Russia’s export revenues have been falling since March, but remain record-high” due to soaring energy prices, the Helsinki-based Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air said Sunday.

“[I]ncrease in fossil demand has created a windfall: Russia’s average export prices were an average 60% higher than last year” even with a 30% discount below international market prices, CREA said.

According to its analysis, Russia earned 93 billion euros ($97 billion) in energy revenue between when Russian troops rolled into Ukraine on Feb. 24 and the 100-day mark of the war on June 3.