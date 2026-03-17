Moldova Summons Russian Envoy After Suspected Strike Pollutes Dnister River

Moldova’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday summoned Russia’s ambassador to Chisinau after a strike on a hydroelectric plant in western Ukraine earlier this month allegedly contaminated the Dnister River, which flows through both countries.

Law enforcement authorities in Moldova are investigating whether a March 7 drone attack on the Dnister Hydroelectric Power Plant, located in Ukraine’s Chernivtsi region, spilled petroleum products into the waterway.

While Russia’s military has not claimed responsibility for the attack, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of targeting energy infrastructure that day, including in the Chernivtsi region.

“The Republic of Moldova strongly condemns this attack… creating major risks for the environment and the security of Moldova’s water supply,” Moldova’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Moldovan media reported that the ministry presented Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov with a sample of contaminated water collected from the river.

Russia’s Embassy in Chisinau has not yet commented on the incident.