Kyiv Says It Thwarted Russian Plot to Kill Ukrainian Political Figures

Authorities in Kyiv said Friday that 10 people were arrested in Ukraine and Moldova on suspicion of planning to assassinate senior Ukrainian political figures on Russia's orders.

"As part of the work of a joint investigative team of Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers, an organized group has been exposed that was preparing contract killings of well-known Ukrainian citizens and foreigners," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said in a statement.

Kravchenko said law enforcement had carried out 20 searches across the country and confiscated money, weapons, explosives and communications with Russian handlers.

Seven people were arrested in Ukraine during the raids. Three others were arrested in Moldova, including the organizer of the alleged group.

Moldova confirmed the joint investigation into the group, whose aim was described as being the "physical liquidation of several public figures in Ukraine."

There was no immediate comment from Russia.