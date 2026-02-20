Kyiv Says It Thwarted Russian Plot to Kill Ukrainian Political Figures

Authorities in Kyiv said Friday that 10 people were arrested in Ukraine and Moldova on suspicion of planning to assassinate senior Ukrainian political figures on Russia's orders.
"As part of the work of a joint investigative team of Ukrainian and Moldovan law enforcement officers, an organized group has been exposed that was preparing contract killings of well-known Ukrainian citizens and foreigners," Ukrainian Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko said in a statement.
Kravchenko said law enforcement had carried out 20 searches across the country and confiscated money, weapons, explosives and communications with Russian handlers.
Seven people were arrested in Ukraine during the raids. Three others were arrested in Moldova, including the organizer of the alleged group.
Moldova confirmed the joint investigation into the group, whose aim was described as being the "physical liquidation of several public figures in Ukraine."
There was no immediate comment from Russia.
Ukraine named only one of the officials targeted in the operation, identifying him as Andriy Yusov, who works on strategic communications for the Ukrainian military and coordinates prisoner exchanges with Russia.
"The Russian side promised the perpetrators up to $100,000 — the amount depended on the notoriety and influence of the potential victim," Kravchenko said.
Both Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of orchestrating the killings of high-profile military and political figures.
Ukraine has publicly claimed to have been behind several assassinations, calling them retribution for those who promote, support and facilitate Russia's invasion.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.