Moldovan President Visits Ukraine for Energy, Security Talks

Moldovan President Maia Sandu visited Kyiv on Saturday for talks with Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky amid growing tensions in Transnistria, a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Moldova that neighbors Ukraine.

The territory, which has a population of half a million, has seen heating, hot water and electricity cut-offs since the start of the year because a Kyiv-Moscow gas transit contract that had allowed Russian gas to flow there has expired.

"We'll discuss security, energy, infrastructure, trade and mutual support on the EU path," Sandu wrote on X as she arrived in the Ukrainian capital.

There was a demonstration in Transnistria on Friday to call on Moldova to facilitate the transit of Russian gas and end the energy crisis, local media reported.