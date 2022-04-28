Russia Says ‘Alarmed’ by Tensions in Breakaway Transnistria

Russia on Thursday raised the alarm over "acts of terrorism" in Moldova's Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria after separatist authorities reported several attacks there this week.

"We are alarmed by the escalation of tensions in Transnistria," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during her weekly briefing, pointing to reports of shootings and explosions.

"We regard these actions as acts of terrorism aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region and expect a thorough and objective investigation," Zakharova added.