Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Now is the time to support independent reporting from Russia!

Contribute Today

Russia Says ‘Alarmed’ by Tensions in Breakaway Transnistria

By AFP
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. Russian Foreign Ministry

Russia on Thursday raised the alarm over "acts of terrorism" in Moldova's Moscow-backed breakaway region of Transnistria after separatist authorities reported several attacks there this week. 

"We are alarmed by the escalation of tensions in Transnistria," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said during her weekly briefing, pointing to reports of shootings and explosions. 

"We regard these actions as acts of terrorism aimed at destabilizing the situation in the region and expect a thorough and objective investigation," Zakharova added.

She said Russia "strongly condemns" attempts to involve Transnistria in the conflict in neighboring Ukraine, where Moscow has been conducting a military operation for more than two months.

Zakharova also dismissed a "sensational statement" from Ukraine about Russian peacekeepers and Transnistrian conscripts preparing "for some offensive actions."

The separatist region bordering Ukraine has reported explosions hitting the security ministry, a military unit and a Russian-owned radio tower as well as shots fired at a village housing a Russian arms depot.

The self-proclaimed republic of Transnistria seceded from Moldova in 1992 after a brief war with Chisinau. Around 1,500 Russian soldiers have been based there ever since.

Fears of destabilization in the region grew after a Russian general said the Kremlin's offensive aimed to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Transnistria.

Kyiv has accused Russia of wanting to destabilize the region to create a pretext for a military intervention.

Read more

sphere of influence

Russia Issues Demands to Limit NATO’s Influence in Post-Soviet Space, Eastern Europe

Moscow asks NATO to end military activity in Ukraine, Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia, and block future membership for ex-Soviet states.
PRIVATE MILITARY COMPANY

Russia Calls EU Sanctions Over Wagner Group 'Hysteria'

European foreign ministers have agreed to slap sanctions on targets linked to the secretive company.
at odds

U.S. Is Russia’s ‘Adversary,’ Leading Diplomat Says

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov’s words come at a time of intensifying tensions with Washington over the eastern Ukraine conflict.
opinion Michele A. Berdy

Lavrov, Donbass and the Duties of Translation

A couple of weeks ago Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a statement about the war in Donbass. Did he admit Russia's military involvement or not?

Russia media is under attack.

At least 10 independent media outlets have been blocked or closed down over their coverage of the war in Ukraine.

The Moscow Times needs your help more than ever as we cover this devastating invasion and its sweeping impacts on Russian society.