1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod Region

Ukrainian drone strikes killed a man and injured several others in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.

Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a civilian died when a drone struck his vehicle in the border town of Grayvoron in the morning.

Overnight, he said five teenagers were injured when two drones attacked a public building and caused major damage in the town of Korocha, located around 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the Russian border with Ukraine.

Local media shared images of blown-out windows of what was said to be a dormitory of a vocational school.

Between Monday and Tuesday, Gladkov said that Ukrainian drone strikes had injured a fighter with the Orlan volunteer unit, two men and a woman in areas along the border with eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 206 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including eight over Belgorod.

Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.