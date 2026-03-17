1 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strike on Belgorod Region

Ukrainian drone strikes killed a man and injured several others in the southwestern Belgorod region, local authorities said Tuesday.
Belgorod region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said a civilian died when a drone struck his vehicle in the border town of Grayvoron in the morning.
Overnight, he said five teenagers were injured when two drones attacked a public building and caused major damage in the town of Korocha, located around 85 kilometers (53 miles) from the Russian border with Ukraine.
Local media shared images of blown-out windows of what was said to be a dormitory of a vocational school.
Between Monday and Tuesday, Gladkov said that Ukrainian drone strikes had injured a fighter with the Orlan volunteer unit, two men and a woman in areas along the border with eastern Ukraine’s Kharkiv region.
Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defense systems intercepted 206 Ukrainian drones over several regions overnight, including eight over Belgorod.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.