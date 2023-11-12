Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Attacks on Border Regions

Russia on Sunday accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of attacks in the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, damaging five train carriages and causing one injury.

Moscow said it would open an investigation into a Ukrainian strike that injured a civilian in a village near the Ukrainian border but did not provide further details.

The governor of Western Russia's Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said that drones and missiles had targeted several areas in the region on Saturday, in most cases causing no damage.

But three houses and "five railway carriages were damaged" in the town of Valuyki, located some 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, he said.

Gladkov also said that power lines were hit, temporarily cutting off electricity.