Moscow Accuses Kyiv of Attacks on Border Regions

Russia on Sunday accused Ukraine of carrying out a series of attacks in the border regions of Bryansk and Belgorod, damaging five train carriages and causing one injury.
Moscow said it would open an investigation into a Ukrainian strike that injured a civilian in a village near the Ukrainian border but did not provide further details.
The governor of Western Russia's Belgorod Vyacheslav Gladkov said that drones and missiles had targeted several areas in the region on Saturday, in most cases causing no damage.
But three houses and "five railway carriages were damaged" in the town of Valuyki, located some 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, he said.
Gladkov also said that power lines were hit, temporarily cutting off electricity.
Overnight, Russia's Defense Ministry said it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones in the Belgorod region, preventing what it called an attempt to carry out a "terrorist attack."
Ukrainian strikes on Russian territory have increased in recent months after Ukraine launched a major counteroffensive in June.
Kyiv said that a strike by Moscow killed a 64-year-old man in the southern region of Kherson and injured his wife.
Ukrainian officials hailed the anniversary of the recapture of Kherson city on Saturday, the regional capital liberated a year ago in the last major frontline shift.