'No One Can Say' Origin of Drone That Crashed in Romania, Putin Says

Romania has ordered the closure of the Russian consulate in the city of Constanta after a Russian drone crashed into an apartment building in the eastern part of the country and wounded two people, coming amid a broader uptick of both Russian and Ukrainian drones straying into the airspace of NATO members as the two countries continue attacks on each other.

Romanian President Nicușor Dan announced the closure of the consulate on Friday afternoon and declared the Russian consul in the Black Sea port city persona non grata. Romania’s foreign ministry also summoned the Russian ambassador in Bucharest over the incident.

The country’s military said that a Geran-2, the Russian version of the Iranian-designed Shahed drone, crashed into the roof of an apartment building in the city of Galati, located right across the border from southern Ukraine and Moldova.

“During the night of May 28-29, the Russian Federation resumed drone attacks on civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine, near the river border with Romania,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

“One of these drones entered Romanian airspace, was tracked by radar as far as the southern part of the city of Galati and crashed onto the roof of an apartment building, with the impact triggering a fire," the statement added.

Two people were wounded and hospitalized, the military added. Emergency services later put out the blaze.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was too soon to say that the drone that crashed was Russian, and called for Moscow to be shown evidence.

"No one can say the origin of this or that aircraft until an examination of that aircraft is conducted," Putin told a press conference in Kazakhstan. "If they provide us with any objective data... in that case, will we assess what happened."

Russia’s Foreign Ministry vowed a response to the closure of its consulate in Constanta.