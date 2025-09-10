Poland Says Its Fighter Jets Shot Down Russian Drones That Entered Its Airspace

Poland’s military said early Wednesday that it scrambled its fighter jets to shoot down several Russian drones that had entered its airspace during an air attack on neighboring Ukraine, the first such response by a NATO country since Russia’s full-scale invasion.

“An operation is underway over Poland to neutralize objects that violated the country’s airspace,” Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote on social media, adding that Polish forces had been deployed to search for drone debris on the ground.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries or deaths, but unverified photos shared on social media showed what was said to be damage caused to the roof of a home after drone debris fell onto it.

“This act of aggression posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens,” the Polish military’s operational command said in a statement, calling the airspace violation “unprecedented.

Poland temporarily closed part of its airspace during the incident, halting flights from Warsaw’s main Chopin Airport.

At an emergency government meeting later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Poland asked to invoke Article 4 of the NATO treaty, which initiates consultations with other members of the military bloc and can potentially lead to some form of joint decision or action on behalf of NATO.

“The fact that these drones, which posed a security threat, were shot down changes the political situation. Therefore, allied consultations took the form of a formal request to activate Article 4 of the NATO Treaty,” Tusk was quoted as saying by Reuters.

Article 4 was last invoked by several NATO members days after Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.