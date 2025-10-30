Polish Jets Make Second Consecutive Interception of Russian Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea

Poland’s military said Thursday its fighter jets had intercepted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic Sea for the second day in a row amid heightened regional tensions.

In a statement similar to the one it made Wednesday, the Polish operational command said two of its MiG-29 fighter jets were scrambled to identify and escort an Il-20 aircraft before 9:00 a.m. local time.

It released photos on X showing the aircraft’s tail marked with “RF-9552” and “Russian Aerospace Forces.”

The operational command said the Russian Il-20 was flying in international airspace without a filed flight plan and with its transponder switched off, rendering it invisible to civilian radar systems.

“There was no violation of Polish airspace,” the command wrote, praising the “high combat readiness and professionalism” of the pilots and ground crew involved.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on either interception.