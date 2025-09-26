Western Diplomats Warned Russia That NATO Ready to Down Warplanes Breaching Airspace – Bloomberg

British, French and German diplomats warned their counterparts from Moscow that NATO is prepared to shoot down Russian aircraft in response to further airspace violations, Bloomberg reported Thursday, citing anonymous officials familiar with the closed-door talks.

In what Bloomberg described as a “tense meeting,” European envoys confronted Russian diplomats over last week’s alleged incursion into Estonian airspace by three MiG-31 fighters.

Following the meeting, they reportedly concluded that the violation was a “deliberate tactic ordered by Russian commanders.”

Russian diplomats argued that the flights were responses to Ukrainian actions against annexed Crimea and claimed that NATO support for Kyiv had put Europe into direct confrontation with Moscow.

The extensive notes taken by Russian delegates led European officials to speculate that they had been ordered to “provide a detailed readout of the NATO position up the chain of command” in Moscow, Bloomberg said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Friday called the report “irresponsible” and reiterated Moscow’s position that the accusations of Russian airspace violations are unfounded.

“We insist that all our flights are operated strictly in accordance with international regulations,” he told reporters.