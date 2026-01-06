Ukraine's European, U.S. Allies Meet in Paris on Security Guarantees

Key European allies of Ukraine and top U.S. envoys are meeting President Volodymyr Zelensky in Paris on Tuesday in their latest bid to agree security guarantees for any ceasefire in Russia's war against its neighbor.

The summit of the so-called Coalition of the Willing comes despite no drop in fighting almost four years into Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.

The capture by U.S. forces of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, an ally of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has unsettled some European countries and added a potential new element of transatlantic uncertainty.

Some members of the coalition aim to send a multinational force to Ukraine to deter any future Russian attack if the war sparked by Russia's February 2022 invasion ends.

But no ceasefire deal has been reached as both sides remain at odds over territory in a post-war settlement, with Kyiv insisting Russia must withdraw from the Ukrainian territory it currently occupies.

Russia has repeatedly opposed any NATO boots on the ground in Ukraine to monitor a halt in hostilities.

Representatives of 35 countries, including 27 heads of state, will gather in Paris for the meeting.

The French presidency said the meeting aims to show the "alignment" between Washington, Kyiv and European allies on security guarantees for Ukraine.

Zelensky on his arrival in Paris on Tuesday was welcomed by French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace for a one-to-one meeting before a lunch with other participants, including U.S. envoys.

U.S. President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff and son-in-law Jared Kushner have travelled to the French capital to attend the meeting of the coalition, launched last year by France and Britain.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were among the leaders to attend the Paris talks, according to diplomatic sources.

'Realignment' with the U.S.

European leaders have been at pains to not firmly condemn the U.S. military operation to grab Maduro, while expressing discomfort at the implications for international law.

Before leaving for Paris, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the aim of the meeting was to "tighten and align the European and American positions."

He said "only that kind of pressure has a chance of forcing the Russians to take the issue of a ceasefire, and then peace, seriously." He warned, though, against expecting final decisions to be made in Paris.