Poland Says Intercepted Russian Spy Plane Over Baltic Sea

Poland’s armed forces said Wednesday that two of its fighter jets had intercepted and escorted a Russian reconnaissance aircraft flying over the Baltic Sea one day prior.
The Polish operational command said the Russian Il-20 surveillance aircraft was flying in international airspace without filing a flight plan and with its transponder turned off, making it invisible to civilian radar.
“The aircraft did not violate Polish airspace,” the command said in a statement on social media.
It added that two Polish MiG-29 fighter jets visually identified and escorted the Russian aircraft out of the area.
Operational command spokesman Jacek Goryszewski told Polish media, “Our pilots could have taken further actions if the Russian pilots took steps that we wouldn’t want, like violating our airspace or performing other dangerous maneuvers.”
Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the flight of its Il-20, a Soviet-designed intelligence and electronic surveillance platform capable of intercepting radio communications and radar emissions, or the Polish interception.
The interception comes amid rising alert levels across NATO’s eastern flank, where several member states have reported increased Russian air activity near their borders.
In September, three Russian military jets violated Estonia’s airspace for about 12 minutes and Poland reported more than 20 Russian drones crossing into its territory. The Kremlin denied the border incursions.
Poland is a staunch ally of Ukraine and has been a key transit point for Western arms heading to the embattled country since Russia invaded it in 2022.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.