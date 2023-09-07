NATO Chief Says No Sign Debris in Romania Indicates Deliberate Attack by Moscow

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday there was no sign Russia had launched a deliberate attack on Romania after possible drone debris was found near its border with Ukraine.

Stoltenberg said Romania, a member of the U.S.-led military alliance, on Wednesday informed its NATO allies of the discovery and that it "demonstrates the risk of incidents and accidents."

"We don't have any information indicating any intentional attack by Russia and we are awaiting the outcome of the ongoing investigation," Stoltenberg told EU lawmakers.

"Regardless of that outcome, what we have seen of course is a lot of fighting and also air attacks close to NATO borders."

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday called for an "urgent investigation" into debris, believed to be the remains of a drone, which was discovered on its territory following attacks in neighboring Ukraine.