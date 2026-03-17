Damaged Russian LNG Tanker Poses Grave Environmental Threat, EU States Warn

Italy, France and seven other European Union countries have warned the European Commission that a damaged Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier adrift in the Mediterranean poses a serious environmental threat, Reuters reported Monday.

Russia said that Ukrainian naval drones struck the LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz on March 3 near Malta's territorial waters.

“The precarious condition of the vessel, combined with ​the nature of its specialized cargo, gives rise to an imminent and serious risk of ​a major ecological disaster in the heart of the Union's maritime space,” Reuters quoted the EU members' letter as saying.

Any response, including monitoring or technical assistance, could risk “undermining the integrity, effectiveness and the deterrent value of the EU sanctions regime,” the countries added.

The EU, U.S. and Britain have sanctioned the Arctic Metagaz for being part of Russia's “shadow fleet,” a group of vessels meant to circumvent sanctions on Russian energy exports imposed over the 2022 invasion of Ukraine.