Damaged Russian Tanker to Be Towed to Libya, State-Owned Company Says

A damaged Russian gas tanker that was abandoned in the Mediterranean will be towed to a Libyan port, according to a state-owned oil company in the north African country.

The Arctic Metagaz was ferrying about 700 metric tons of fuel and a consignment of liquified natural gas (LNG) from Russia to Egypt when it was hit by a series of explosions on March 3. Russia accused Ukraine of trying to blow it up.

The 30 crew members were rescued, leaving the LNG-laden carrier to drift between Malta and Libya for nearly three weeks.

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Saturday that it would collaborate with Italian group Eni to fetch the wrecked vessel.

“Managing this environmental threat is fully achievable,” NOC said in a statement. “It will be towed safely to one of the Libyan ports following coordination with the relevant authorities.”