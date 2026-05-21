Crimea Cuts Protected Heritage Site Boundaries for Hotel Project Linked to Putin Allies

Authorities in annexed Crimea have reduced the protected boundaries of a medieval archaeological heritage site in Sevastopol to clear land for a hotel project linked to President Vladimir Putin’s billionaire childhood friends Boris and Arkady Rotenberg, exiled investigative outlet The Insider reported, citing documents from a state historical and cultural review.

The decision concerns the Northern Settlement of the Cembalo Fortress archaeological site, a medieval settlement dating from the 13th to 18th centuries located near the Genoese fortress of Cembalo in Balaklava.

A company called Port Lamos, which The Insider said is linked to the Rotenbergs, is building a hotel complex on the site of a former Soviet Navy research base on Balaklava’s Nazukin Embankment. Demolition of the former military facility began this winter.

Part of the construction area overlaps with the protected heritage site. To remove land from the site’s boundaries, archaeologists excavated 245 square meters, including 211 square meters within the officially protected area.