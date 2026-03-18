Polish Court Decides to Extradite Russian Archaeologist to Ukraine

A Polish court on Wednesday ruled in favor of extraditing a Russian archaeologist who is wanted in Ukraine for conducting excavations on occupied territory.

Alexander Butyagin, who heads the archaeology department at the renowned State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, was arrested in Poland on Dec. 4 at Ukraine’s request.

The District Court in Warsaw recognized "the full admissibility" of the Ukrainian request for Butyagin's extradition, his lawyer, Adam Domanski, told reporters, adding that he would appeal the decision.

The court's extradition decision will go to Poland's justice minister for final approval if it is upheld following the appeal, Domanski said.

"This is a political trial that has no legal basis whatsoever," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters at a briefing in Moscow on Wednesday.

"The Polish court's decision is interim ... and we will seek the swift return" of Butyagin to his homeland, she added.