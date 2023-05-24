Putin's Antique Map Stunt Stirs Meme Storm

President Vladimir Putin donned his historian cap on Tuesday when Constitutional Court chairman Valery Zorkin brought a 17th-century French map to his office and presented the artifact as evidence that Ukraine did not exist as a state before the Soviet period, a view the Russian leader himself has expressed repeatedly both before and during Moscow’s invasion.

“Why did I bring it [the map] here?” Zorkin asked. “Vladimir Vladimirovich — there’s no Ukraine there.”

“Of course,” Putin responded dryly.

The choreographed exchange allowed the Russian president yet another opportunity to assert his dismissive views on Ukrainian statehood, despite Kyiv's ongoing resistance against Moscow's invading forces.

But so, too, did its absurdity provide the Russian web with ample material for generating irreverent and mocking memes.

Here’s a look at some of our favorite memes of Putin the Map Aficionado:

“The conversation between Putin and Zorkin over Ludovic's [French] map was censored. Here’s the original video," investigative reporter Andrey Zakharov wrote on Twitter.

Just two guys having a drink in the backyard.