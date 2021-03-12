Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

St. Olga Dropped From WEF's Influential Women List Over Ukraine Criticism

St. Olga of Kiev ruled over Kievan Rus, a federation of Slavic principalities that included parts of modern-day Russia and Ukraine, from 945 until 960. Public Domain

The World Economic Forum has dropped St. Olga of Kiev from its list of influential women after Ukraine’s ex-president criticized the organization for calling her the founder of Russia.

Before being taken down, St. Olga’s profile on the WEF web page dedicated to International Women’s Month described her as “the progenitor to modern-day Russia” and “the first Russian monarch to convert to Christianity.”

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko took to social media Thursday to ask WEF to “correct” its description and “check its sources more closely.”

Princess Olha cannot be considered an ancestor of the Russian Federation, because the Moscow Principality would be founded only more than 300 years after she passed away,” he tweeted.

The Moscow Principality, or Muscovy, is believed to have been established by the long-ruling Rurik Dynasty in 1263, while St. Olga died in 969.

WEF later appended its list with a correction, saying “we have removed this reference due to conflicting historical accounts.”

Poroshenko, in his social media criticism of the original post, linked it to Russia’s “imposing lies on the world, its alternative outlook on history and imperial narratives.”

Every day we witness how important it is to protect not only the information space, but also our own cultural heritage, when even competent international institutions could become parts of hostile propaganda,” he said.

Russian and Ukrainian ties have deteriorated after Moscow annexed Crimea from Kiev and a deadly separatist conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

Read more about: History , Ukraine

Read more

necessary talk

Ukraine's President Wants to Meet Putin in Minsk

"Let's discuss to whom Crimea belongs and who is not there in the Donbass," he said.
ineffective efforts

Russia’s Bid to Win a Firmer Foothold in Ukraine Is Falling Flat

The Moscow-Kiev conflict has left Ukraine focused on Western integration, and Russia still keen to derail it.
momentous visit

Putin Meets Pope Francis in Shadow of Ukraine Crisis, Arrives Late

The next day, Ukraine's Catholic leaders will meet at the Vatican to discuss the crisis in their country.
Poroshenko

Poroshenko Says Ukraine Has Fulfilled Minsk Agreements

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko announced on Monday that Kiev has fully implemented the Minsk agreements, the RBC news agency reported. The Ukrainian...

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.