Some of Russia’s Elite Oppose War in Ukraine

A growing number of Russia’s business and political elite have publicly spoken out against the country’s invasion of Ukraine, in a rare show of defiance for Russia’s opaque and Kremlin-loyal elite.

On Sunday, Alfa Bank co-founder Mikhail Fridman, whose parents live in the Ukrainian city of Lviv, called the war in Ukraine “a tragedy” and said that the “bloodshed” must end.

The same day, metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska wrote on his Telegram channel: “Peace is very important. Negotiations must begin as soon as possible.”

Neither attended a Friday meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and senior businessmen in the Kremlin on Friday, where Putin claimed he had no option but to invade Ukraine.