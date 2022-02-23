Russia’s Billionaires Lose $32Bln in Ukraine Standoff

Russia’s billionaires have lost a combined $32 billion since the start of the year, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

Their fortunes — held largely through ownership stakes in Russia’s giant commodities firms — have crashed amid unprecedented market volatility as the Ukraine crisis continues to escalate.

Western governments leveled sanctions against Russia on Tuesday, including suspending the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, blocking the trading of government bonds, and issuing more asset freezes and travel bans on top oligarchs.