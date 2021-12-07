Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Biden to Threaten New Financial Sanctions if Russia Invades Ukraine – Reports

U.S. President Joe Biden. The White House

U.S President Joe Biden will outline a package of tough restrictions on Russia’s financial sector in a call with Vladimir Putin later Tuesday that he will introduce if Moscow invades Ukraine, U.S. media have reported. 

According to Bloomberg, the U.S. would increase its package of economic restrictions against Moscow, including further blocks on Russia’s sovereign debt and trading of the Russian ruble.

Sanctions could also be slapped on some of the country’s top financial institutions, including state development bank the Russian Direct Investment Fund, effectively banning western financial institutions from dealing with them, Bloomberg said, citing unnamed U.S. sources. 

The New York Times reported that cutting off Russia’s access to the SWIFT international financial settlement system in the event of an invasion is also under discussion. 

The two presidents will speak later on Tuesday in an attempt to defuse a tense situation on the Russia-Ukraine border. Ukraine, the U.S. and its western allies have accused Russia of deploying up to 175,000 troops to the region and say they have evidence Moscow is planning an offensive. 

Russia has denied military posturing and says it is responding to a Ukrainian troop buildup. 

The two countries have been locked in conflict since 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea and Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas broke away from Kiev. 



Read more about: Putin , Biden , Ukraine , Sanctions

Read more

VIDEO CONFERENCE

Putin-Biden Talks Set for Tuesday Amid Ukraine Tension

Biden has said he will make it "very, very difficult" for Russia to launch any invasion of Ukraine.
'RED LINES'

U.S. Vows to Prevent Any Russian Invasion of Ukraine

Washington and Kiev say Moscow has massed troops near Ukraine's borders and accuse Russia of planning an invasion.
WEEKEND PROFILE

History Is Not on Putin’s Side, Says Former U.S. Ambassador

Michael McFaul believes the future of Russia is “normal, boring and democratic.”
opinion Vladimir Frolov

No Miracle After Berlin meeting: Ukraine Deadlocked, Putin Stands Ground on Syria

Merkel and Hollande had only one card to play - the threat of new sanctions on Russia over its bombing in Syria. Moscow correctly read this as bluster...

We need your help now more than ever.

Independent media outlets and journalists in Russia are being increasingly targeted with “foreign agent” and “undesirable” labels, threatening the existence of the free press day by day.

Your donation to The Moscow Times directly supports the last independent English-language news source within Russia.