Billionaire Rotenberg’s Son Ousted as Coach of St. Petersburg Hockey Club

The son of billionaire and Putin friend Boris Rotenberg is set to depart as head coach of one of Russia’s most successful hockey clubs following a decision by the club’s new board of directors, according to sports media.

Roman Rotenburg has presided over a team in decline since taking over SKA St. Petersburg in 2022, culminating in a seventh-place finish in the Western Conference this season and a first-round playoff loss to Dynamo Moscow. Previously, SKA had not lost in the first round of the playoffs since 2010.

Despite having the largest wage budget in the league and a glut of star talent, Rotenburg was unable to deliver the success expected of a team like SKA.

Sports Express reported that the club’s new board was expected to slash wages and make other significant budget cuts.

His departure is expected sometime on Monday.