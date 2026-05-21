2 Killed in Samara Region After Ukrainian Drones Reportedly Strike Oil Refinery

Two people were killed in a Ukrainian drone strike in the southern Samara region early Thursday morning, local authorities said, with media reports suggesting a nearby oil refinery was targeted.

Samara region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said the city of Syzran, which is home to a Rosneft-operated oil refinery, came under attack early in the morning.

“I am deeply saddened to report that two people have lost their lives due to these inhumane actions by the enemy,” Fedorishchev wrote in a post on Telegram. He said several others were injured.

Unconfirmed media reports suggested that a Ukrainian drone struck the Syzran Oil Refinery. Videos circulating on social media purportedly showed smoke rising from the facility after the attack.

Authorities have not commented on those reports.

Syzran has come under repeated air attacks since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Drones last targeted the city in late April, when a woman and child were killed after a drone crash caused their apartment to collapse.

Samara, a critical node in Russia’s energy archipelago and home to major refineries and chemical plants, is located around 900 kilometers (560 miles) east of the border with Ukraine.

The Syzran Oil Refinery was attacked twice in December. Ukraine has justified the strikes by alleging the facility provides fuel to the Russian military.