Ukraine launched dozens of drones at targets across Russia regions overnight, with media and Ukrainian-linked sources claiming that an oil refinery in the southern Samara region was among the sites hit.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said its air defenses intercepted 118 Ukrainian drones, including 18 over the Samara region. Dozens more were reported downed over the Belgorod and Kursk regions, which border Ukraine.

Aviation authorities temporarily restricted flights at six airports across Russia. Samara’s Kurumoch Airport was among them.

Telegram news channels and Petro Andryushchenko, a former official in now-occupied Mariupol, claimed Rosneft’s Novokuibyshevsk refinery was targeted in the drone attack in Samara.

Residents in the area reportedly heard several loud explosions near the facility, which has an annual capacity of up to 8.8 million metric tons and is viewed by Ukraine as a key supplier of fuel for Russian military operations.

The Moscow Times could not independently verify those reports.

Samara region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev has not commented on the claimed drone strikes.