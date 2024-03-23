One Dead, Oil Refinery on Fire After Drone Attacks in Russia

One person died Saturday in the Russian border region of Belgorod adjoining Ukraine and a fire broke out at an oil refinery further east in Samara after drone attacks, officials said.

Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov wrote on Telegram that two districts in his region had been hit by drones.

"It's shaping up to be a difficult morning," Gladkov said. "One civilian was killed, two others were wounded."

The region of Samara, meanwhile, saw "several drone attacks" on local oil refineries, Governor Dmitry Azarov said in a statement published on Telegram.

One of them caused a fire at the Kuibyshev refinery, he added, noting that there were no casualties.

The refinery, run by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is one of the largest in Samara, with a production capacity of seven million tons per year, according to its official website.