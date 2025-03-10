Ukrainian Drones Strike Industrial Site in Russia’s Samara Region

Ukrainian drones attacked an industrial facility in southern Russia’s Samara region, authorities said early Monday, as Ukrainian officials claimed the target of the attack was a Rosneft oil refinery.

Samara region Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said three drones had been “eliminated” in the city of Novokuibyshevsk, where there were no damages or fires from the attack. “It was a failure,” he wrote on social media.

However, Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry said its firefighters were battling a blaze that broke out following the incident. Videos shared by the ministry showed crews battling flames and heavy smoke inside a large warehouse.

Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council spokesman Andriy Kovalenko said the attack targeted the Novokuibyshevsk oil refinery, which has an annual capacity of up to 8.8 million metric tons and plays a “strategic” role in supplying fuel for Russian military operations.