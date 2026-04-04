Ukrainian Strikes Hit Southern Russia, Killing 1 and Wounding Several Others

Ukrainian drone and missile attacks on Russia killed at least one person and wounded several others, regional authorities said Saturday, with unverified reports suggesting industrial facilities tied to fertilizer production were also targeted.
In the southern Rostov region, Governor Yury Slyusar said one person was killed and four others seriously wounded in a strike on the port city of Taganrog. A missile also hit a commercial facility, he said.
Falling drone debris ignited a fire on a foreign-flagged cargo vessel in the nearby Sea of Azov, Slyusar added.
In the Samara region, northeast of Rostov, a Ukrainian drone strike on the city of Tolyatti injured a worker at an industrial site, local officials said. The city is historically known as a hub for Russia’s auto industry.
Unverified reports in the Russian media said that the drones struck two chemical plants in Tolyatti, including one that produces components used in nitrogen fertilizers and explosives.
Both Ukraine and Russia regularly launch drone and missile attacks at each other’s territory, with officials in Kyiv justifying their strikes as retaliation for Russia’s full-scale invasion and ongoing occupation of Ukrainian territory.
The attacks in the Rostov and Samara regions came a day after Russian strikes in Ukraine killed 14 people.
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