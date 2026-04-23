3 Killed in Ukrainian Drone Strikes Across Russia

At least three people were killed in Ukrainian drone attacks across Russia, local authorities said Thursday morning, with one of the strikes allegedly targeting an oil refinery that was reported to have recently halted operations due to an earlier attack.

In the southern Samara region, Governor Vyacheslav Fedorishchev said one person was killed in the industrial city of Novokuibyshevsk. He said unspecified “industrial facilities” in the city were targeted in the overnight attack.

Unconfirmed reports in Russian and Ukrainian media said the Rosneft-operated Novokuibyshevsk refinery was struck. The facility has an annual processing capacity of up to 8.8 million metric tons of oil.

Industry sources told Reuters earlier this week that primary processing at the Novokuibyshevsk refinery has been halted since April 18 following a drone strike there. It was attacked multiple times last year, forcing Rosneft to halt operations at the site briefly.

In the southwestern Belgorod region, Governor Vyachelsav Gladkov said two people were killed in separate overnight strikes.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it intercepted 154 Ukrainian drones countrywide between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Russian strikes killed at least two people and wounded eight others in the Dnipropetrovsk region.