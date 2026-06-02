FSB Alleges Mass Cyber Spying Involving Global Tech Firms Fastly and Cloudflare

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) claimed Tuesday that it uncovered a major cyber operation orchestrated by Western intelligence agencies and major tech companies to secretly hack and spy on the smartphones of high-ranking Russian officials.

In a statement, the FSB alleged that malware planted on the phones allowed foreign spies to steal personal data, wiretap calls and remotely monitor and record surrounding audio and activity.

“Western intelligence obviously thought it would be simpler and cheaper to hack mobile phones than recruit high-value informants among holders of state secrets,” an FSB officer said in a video accompanying the statement.

The officer, whose identity was not revealed and faced away from the camera, claimed that compromised Russian officials are “systematically” added to U.S. and EU sanctions lists after Western intelligence agents collect “compromising materials” to pressure them.

The FSB did not identify any of the allegedly compromised Russian officials.

A separate video released by the state-run news agency TASS showed the San Francisco and London offices of major web services Fastly and Cloudflare, the latter of which Russia blocked access to last year. Both companies handle a large share of global internet traffic.