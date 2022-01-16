Russian Court Remands Hackers in Custody

A Moscow court on Saturday remanded eight hackers in custody for two months as Russia cracks down on the REvil cybercrime group at Washington's request.

Eight members of the prominent hacking group REvil were ordered by Moscow's Tverskoi District Court to remain in custody until mid-March, the court said.

They could face up to 7 years in prison if convicted.

On Friday, Russia said it had dismantled the hacking group REvil, which carried out a high-profile attack last year on U.S. software firm Kaseya, following a request from Washington.