Putin Orders FSB and Government to Make ‘Critical Services’ Available During Internet Outages

President Vladimir Putin has ordered the Russian government and the FSB security service to ensure that critical online services remain accessible during mobile internet outages.
In a list of directives published on the Kremlin’s website this weekend, Putin mandated that access to healthcare platforms, the Gosuslugi government services portal and electronic payment networks must remain available while broader network restrictions are in place.
Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov were instructed to submit progress reports to Putin by July 1.
The president’s directive follows a cabinet session in April, during which he addressed the country’s internet blackouts for the first time, defending them as a critical security defense against “terrorist attacks.”
At the time, Putin had ordered the Digital Development Ministry and the security services to cooperate on ensuring the uninterrupted work of a so-called “white list” of online services. The registry, which includes the government-backed messenger Max, state news agencies and major banks, is designed to remain functional while the rest of the web goes dark.
While online restrictions have become common since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, outages have intensified in recent months, with monitoring groups saying dozens of regions throughout the country now face daily internet disruptions.
Independent Russian media reported earlier this year that the FSB has been behind many of the new internet controls, including restricting functions on Telegram and WhatsApp, as well as a crackdown on the use of virtual private networks, or VPNs.
On Monday, the Kremlin called Putin’s latest directive an “ongoing refinement and expansion of our white list.”
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.